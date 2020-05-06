Home NewsDiaspora Ohio Church Planning a Social Distanced Greek Festival, Complete with Drive-By Music and Dancing
by Gregory Pappas
Local news in Cleveland, Ohio is reporting that St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Rocky River is moving forward with a different kind of Greek Festival– one that will still allow guests to experience traditional food. Even music and dancing.

According to a television report from Cleveland’s Fox 8, plans are under way for a June 25 to June 28 drive-by festival that will allow guests to drive into the church parking lot, order their food from a menu and pick it up on the other side of the property.

During the drive by there will be Greek music playing from the speakers– even dancers that will be performing six feet apart.

According to the report, the festival is being carried out with the support of the local police department.

It’s a tradition dating back over 50 years that normally sees more than 40,000 people each summer.

Watch the report from Cleveland’s Channel 8 Fox News

