Home Features On This Day October 28, 1971: Maria Callas Makes American Big Screen Debut in “Medea”
FeaturesHistory

On This Day October 28, 1971: Maria Callas Makes American Big Screen Debut in “Medea”

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
On This Day October 28, 1971: Maria Callas Makes American Big Screen Debut in “Medea”

Opera dive and legend Maria Callas made her big screen debut in the film version of “Medea” directed by Pier Paolo Pasolini.

The Greek soprano was closely associated with Cherubini’s opera of the same name, which she revived in the 1950s, and the Italian director thought she’d be a natural for the film version.

Based on the ancient Greek tragedy by Euripides, the protagonist, Medea, avenges the betrayal of her husband by murdering their children.

In Pasolini’s film, Callas has the lead — a non-singing role — with an Italian screenplay.

Although the film was released two years earlier in Europe, its lukewarm critical response delayed its American release. “Medea” premiered in the U.S. on October 28, 1971.

A New York Times review the day after the film’s New York premier called Callas “a fascinating cinematic presence.”

Maria Callas never appeared in film again after her “Medea” debut.

See a slideshow of photos from the film

  • Maria Callas
    A film poster highlighting Maria Callas’ knack for her role in Medea.
  • Maria Callas
    On the set filming Medea
  • Maria Callas
    A still from the film.
  • Maria Callas
    A still from the film.
  • Maria Callas
    A still from the film.
  • A still from the film.
  • Taking a break from filming, enjoying a cigarette
  • Maria Callas
    Action! Medea is rolling

Watch the trailer

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

Niko’s Souvlaki: A New Astoria Staple

New WWII Novel Explores Freedom, Strength and Human...

These Abandoned Cretan Sisters Need Names!

Temple University Study: High Phenolic Extra Virgin Olive...

Kythera: An Island Named Desire Film

Kid Groups for Little Greeks Who Learn Better...

San Francisco Greek Film Festival Goes Online Today

Los Angeles Greek Film Festival Goes Online Today

Six of the Most Harrowing Minutes Ever as...

Film Festivals Go Online With Opportunity to Stream...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.