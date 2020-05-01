Home Features NYC Greek Restaurateur/Chef Named “Helping Hero” on Live with Kelly and Ryan
FeaturesFood & Wine

NYC Greek Restaurateur/Chef Named “Helping Hero” on Live with Kelly and Ryan

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
NYC Greek Restaurateur/Chef Named “Helping Hero” on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Restaurants throughout the world have been forced to close during the Coronavirus pandemic.

But some have pivoted to providing a valuable service to their communities— like Maria Loi’s popular Greek restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, where the burners are on and the stove is still fired up.

“People still need to eat healthy and nutritious food,” Maria Loi said, in reference to her restaurant’s monumental efforts to provide hundreds of meals to healthcare workers in the New York area.

Loi has partnered with a GoFundMe campaign called “Help a Restaurant- Feed a Doctor” that helps local restaurants stay in business, while providing doctors, nurses and other health workers the necessary nutrition to work longer than normal hours as they keep people healthy during the health pandemic.

As a result, area hospitals receive daily deliveries of wholesome, hearty Greek meals— sometimes by the chef, herself, who always makes sure the meals are prepared fresh and are packed with important nutrients that people on the front lines of the hospitals need to stay healthy.

But Maria’s efforts haven’t been limited to the hospital workers. Every day, she also cooks several dozen meals that she leaves hanging outside her restaurant for the neighborhood’s homeless people.

Her choice to place the meals outside was all about dignity.

“I would never want someone to come and have to ask, or beg for food,” Loi told The Pappas Post, adding that “these people are our most vulnerable neighbors and they deserve the same dignity that everyone else does.”

Loi’s efforts were noted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who invited her on to their show on Thursday to share her story— and to reward her with a $5000 donation from Dole, a fruit and vegetable company that was supporting efforts like these.

Kelly and Ryan both gushed about Loi’s cooking— both are frequent guests at Loi Estiatorio and have hosted her on their show in the past, where one time Ryan Seacrest himself said her grilled lavraki (branzino) was the best in the world.

Chef Maria Loi on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest
Avatar

You may also like

100 Violins Create the Stunning ‘Balos Quarantine’

On This Day April 29, 1941: American Newspaper...

Virginia Artist’s Greek-Inspired Paintings Feature in Online Exhibit

Naked Santorini: Experience the Island When Tourists Are...

Baked Chickpea Stew (Revithada) by Akis Petretzikis

Italian Historians: Pasta Has Greek Roots, Not Chinese

Remembering Constantine Karamanlis: “The National Leader”

Fall of 1918: Philadelphia Relaxed Restrictions; Thousands Died;...

While Remembering and Commemorating the Armenian Genocide, Let’s...

One Child Prodigy’s Gift to the Locked-Down World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.