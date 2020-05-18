North American Pontians Virtually Commemorate Genocide Anniversary

The Pan-Pontian Federation of the U.S.A and Canada is hosting a virtual commemoration of the Pontian Genocide anniversary on Facebook Live on Monday, May 19 at 8pm EST.

A prayer and memorial service will begin the event which will be followed by a series of welcome remarks from leaders in the Pontian community.

Opening remarks will come from Gus Tsilfides as well as Haralambos Vasiliades, president of the Holy Institution Panagia Soumela, a New-Jersey based Greek Orthodox chapel which operates in affiliation with the Pan-Pontian Federation. According to the chapel’s Facebook page, its affiliation with the federation is based on the coincidence of their “common homeland, origin, history, language and culture as well as on the identity of common objectives for the preservation of our history and culture and the promotion of issues related to Pontos and Pontians.”

Anastasia Spiridis of the Asia Minor & Pontos Hellenic Research Centre will also provide remarks.

Guest speakers include history professor and genocide scholar Dr. Theofanis Malkidis; Dr. Panayiotis Diamadis of the Australian Institute for Holocaust & Genocide Studies and Dr. Kyriakos Chatzikyriakides, assistant professor and chair for Pontic studies at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

A link to the virtual event is here but the video will be directly live-streamed on the Panagia Soumela Facebook page here.

