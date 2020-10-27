Niko’s Souvlaki: A New Astoria Staple

This article is part of “Greek New York’s Finest,” our series dedicated to supporting Greek American-owned businesses in our home base of New York City that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This series of unique stories aims to bring these businesses more attention, publicity and support.

After years of working in Manhattan restaurants and saving tens of thousands of dollars, Athens native Nikolaos Lamprou was ready to fulfill his lifelong dream of opening his own Greek food joint in 2020.

Those aspirations seemed to be in dire risk once the COVID-19 pandemic struck hard in New York City in late winter 2020.

Until Lamprou decided to take a leap of faith.

“We opened during the pandemic and during this global lockdown,” Lamprou told The Pappas Post. “I decided to take the risk and open my operation. Thank God, I took the risk and it was totally worth it.”

The result? Niko’s Souvlaki, a new bustling spot in the heart of Astoria, Queens, which has seen thriving business since opening on April 6 — the same week when coronavirus cases were expected to peak in the city.

Located on the corner of Ditmars Boulevard on 21st Street, Niko’s Souvlaki has already become a neighborhood go-to for takeout and delivery orders.

Lamprou, who wears a mask and gloves as he takes customers’ orders, took a huge financial risk in opening his business in what many are calling the worst economic times since the Great Recession, or maybe even the Great Depression.

One of Lamprou’s first orders of business was to show his support to doctors and nurses at the nearby Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he sent 100 souvlaki sandwiches.

Lamprou’s efforts have earned him press from mainstream outlets including NBC and The Wall Street Journal.

At least 1,000 New York City food and drink establishments have closed as of September, according to estimates from The New York Times.

