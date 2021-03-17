Niagara Falls, Ontario Landmarks to Be Illuminated Blue and White

A series of important landmarks in Ontario, Canada, will shine blue and white on March 24 and 25 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the 1821 Greek Revolution which led to the creation of modern Greece.

The following three landmarks are included in the virtual celebration which has been organized by the Consulate General of Greece in Toronto:

(1) “Toronto” Sign in Nathan Philips Square

The Mayor of Toronto John Troy, Councillor Nick Mantas and Consul General of Greece in Toronto Victor Maligoudis will oversee the illumination of this monument on Wednesday, March 24, at 8pm EST. The ceremony will be broadcast live here. The event number is 133 821 6066 and the password is toronto2021.

(2) The CN Tower in Toronto

The illumination of this monument will take place on Thursday, March 25, following the sunset at approximately 7:36pm. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the official CN Tower website (no password required).

(3) Niagara Falls

The illumination of this monument will take place on Thursday, March 25, from 9:45-10:00pm EST. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the official Niagara Falls website (no password required).

