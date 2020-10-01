NH Attorney General Warns Greek Orthodox Church to Stop Using Common Cup, Spoon

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has warned the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston to stop force Churches in the state under its jurisdiction to stop using a common chalice and spoon during religious services.

The letter, sent to Metropolitan Methodios and a local parish priest, follows what state officials said was an outbreak of COVID-19 in early September at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Portsmouth.

“The Greek Orthodox practice of using a single, shared chalice and spoon appears to be a possible source of the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Nicholas,” Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards wrote in a letter dated September 25.

She also warned church leaders in her letter of “further legal enforcement actions to achieve compliance.”

The three-page letter listed numerous guidelines mandated by state officials, including “shared cups, serving utensils, books of worship, or the passing of plates must be avoided.”

State health officials said they learned about three cases from the parish in mid-September, as well as an additional three that were isolated through contact tracing that came from the community.

Back in June, Metropolitan Methodios, head of the Greek Orthodox Church in New England whose jurisdiction includes the New Hampshire where the outbreak took place, refused to change the way communion was offered to faithful, despite such a suggestion from the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

“As to the side of distributing the ineffable Mysteries to the faithful,” Methodios wrote, the Church…finds no need for a change of this mode, especially under pressure from external factors.”

Methodios continued that “The use of more than one communion spoon is prohibited.”

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s letter to the Greek Orthodox Church is here.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!