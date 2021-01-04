Home NewsGreece News Documentary Focuses on Forgotten Residents of Greek Island
GreeceNews

News Documentary Focuses on Forgotten Residents of Greek Island

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
News Documentary Focuses on Forgotten Residents of Greek Island

More than a million refugees have made the desperate journey to Europe in the last five years, using the Greek border islands with Turkey as a crossing point.

Once they get there, they are often left for months on end waiting for an answer to their asylum requests, living in horrid conditions.

But there is another side to this story. Some in the communities that host them say they feel forgotten too, left to deal with a problem that neither Europe nor the government in Athens does not want.

The shores of the Greek island of Lesvos have been the landing point for refugees for decades but became an international focal point during the height of the crisis in 2015-16.

How has the island been affected? How have the residents who were on the front lines of this crisis been treated by Europe, or the government in Athens?

Al Jazeera sent a correspondent to the island to speak with some of the islanders.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

Greek Orthodox Bishop Tells Faithful to Get Vaccinated;...

Canadian Politician Criticized for Traveling to Greece to...

Yet Another Holocaust Memorial Vandalized in Greece

Greece Enters 2021 with Stricter Lockdown

Greece’s Pop Queen Anna Vissi Going LIVE on...

Greek America Foundation Reaches $30,000 in Aid for...

Mob in Northern Greece Attack Shelter for Unaccompanied...

A Second Metropolitan from the Church of Greece...

Greek Orthodox Priest Stops Liturgy, Asks Maskless Faithful...

Greece Begins Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine as First...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.