Insurance Giant Uses Greek Expressions of Love for Commercial

One of the largest insurance companies in the world invoked ancient Greek conceptions of love in its latest commercial seen by millions of viewers.

“The ancient Greeks had four words for love,” begins the narrator, who goes on to explain the symbolism of the first three words — “philia,” “storgi” and “eros.”

“The fourth kind of love is different,” she later says. “It’s the most admirable. It’s called ‘agape’ — love as an action.”

The company, New York Life, elaborates on this philosophy on its website, stating the following:

“‘Agape’ is what inspires us to put others’ needs before our own. It’s about doing what’s right, being our best selves, and building better futures.”

“The concept of ‘agape’ has always been at the heart of New York Life. Since 1845, we’ve been helping people put their love into action for their families and loved ones. It’s what our 12,000 agents and 9,000 employees have been doing, every day, for the past 175 years.”

