New York City Issues Coronavirus Guidelines in City’s Major Languages, Including Greek

by Gregory Pappas
Three weeks after the first Coronavirus infection was discovered, the New York City region hit an alarming milestone on Sunday, March 23, 2020.

In a press conference from Albany, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that 20,875 cases had been confirmed in New York as of the latest count— an increase by 5,707 in a single day.

157 people have died so far in the state, the majority of whom were from New York City’s five boroughs.

The New York metropolitan area now accounts for roughly 5 percent of the world’s confirmed cases, making it an epicenter of the pandemic and increasing pressure on officials to take more drastic measures.

Included in the city of New York’s measures is to reach out to its population in all of the major languages that are spoken in the city.

Fact sheets and posters are being distributed in the various ethnic neighborhoods of the city, including in Astoria, where large populations of Greek speakers live.

Download the New York City fact sheet in Greek.
Download the New York City poster in Greek.

