New York City Greek Independence Day Parade Cancelled

Organizers of the annual Greek Independence Day parade in New York City have announced the cancellation of this year’s parade, which was scheduled for March 29, 2020.

Both New York City and New York State are taking emergency measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The parade down Fifth Avenue, featuring thousands of marchers from the region’s Greek Orthodox churches, schools and organizations, attracts tens of thousands of guests.

No word yet from the organizers if the parade will be postponed to a later date or outright canceled this year.

