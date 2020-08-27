Home NewsGreece New U.S. Consul General Arrives in Thessaloniki
United States Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt welcomed the new American Consul General to Thessaloniki, Liz Lee with a welcome tour throughout northern Greece and meetings with various local community and political leaders.

Ms. Lee is a career member of the Foreign Service with over thirteen years’ experience as a foreign policy leader, manager, and negotiator on a diverse range of regions and issues, including the Middle East, East Asia, and the United Nations Security Council.

Previous assignments include the U.S. Embassies in Seoul and Baghdad, the former U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City, and the Israel and Palestinian Affairs Desk at the State Department in Washington D.C.

Ms. Lee holds an M.A. degree in Public Policy and International Affairs from Princeton University, a law degree (J.D.) from the University of Minnesota, and a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Grinnell College.

She is proficient in Greek, Korean, and Hebrew, and has studied Arabic and Spanish. She is a native of California and is accompanied by her Golden Retriever, Pumpkin, aka Kolokithoula.

Upon arrival, she stayed in her home in quarantine and shared a humor video of her first few days in Greece.

