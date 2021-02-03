New Podcast Presented by Onassis Foundation and TRAX: Live from Mount Olympus

The New York-based Onassis Foundation USA and podcast collective TRAX announced the release of a podcast called “Live from Mount Olympus” which combines the magic of audio and modern theater with the power of Greek mythology.

The first episode debuted free on Tuesday, February 2, and new weekly releases will continue until March 9.

“Live from Mount Olympus” is co-directed by the Tony Award-winning Rachel Chavkin alongside Zhailon Levingston, resident director for Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

“These recording sessions have been profoundly joyous for the company, in extremely heavy times,” Chavkin said in an announcement. “Silliness, as well as depth, abounds. And I think that this joy in making will translate to listeners of all ages, as these old tales are rendered new and fresh.”

“It has been such a gift to, within these COVID times of isolation, still be able to visit worlds new and old through the prevailing gift of the imagination and the willingness of everyone to bring their most optimistic and joyful selves to the project,” Levingston said. “I hope it touches every young listener who hears it.”

When young Perseus, voiced by actor Divine Garland, makes a rash promise to save his mother from the clutches of an evil king, he has to strike out on a dangerous quest.

Hermes, god of luck and thieves, voiced by Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields, narrates this tale of terrifying monsters, powerful gods and a brave girl who will change Perseus’ life forever.

Richly imagined through evocative action and immersive sound, the podcast explores timeless themes of complex families, love and discovering not only who you are, but what you are capable of.

“The Onassis Foundation has a deep and organic connection to the Greek myths and their timeless stories about existence, divinity, struggle and righteousness,” Executive Producer and Onassis USA Senior Advisor Karen Brooks Hopkins said. “I can’t think of any better medium to communicate these enduring tales than audio drama via a contemporary podcast.”

“Live from Mount Olympus” is available free on-demand on platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. The podcast is also available online here. For more information, visit the Onassis Foundation USA website.

The Onassis Foundation USA is a non-profit organization which focuses on the fields of culture, health and education. Since 1975, the foundation has supported Greek programs in universities around the world and granted thousands of grants and scholarships for various academic and public projects. The foundation’s namesake sister organization is based in Athens, Greece.

