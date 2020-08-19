New Measures on Mykonos Following Increased Covid-19 Caseloads

Tourists on the Greek island of Mykonos began receiving emergency alerts in the form of text messages on their mobile phones, informing them of “increased Covid-19 case loads.”

Similar alerts were sent last week on the islands of Paros and Antiparos, while strict measures were also introduced in other regions throughout the country, including the island of Poros and Halkidiki, in northern Greece.

The government also announced strict new measures on the popular tourist island that include the mandatory closure of all nightclubs, bars and restaurants from midnight to 7:00am.

Masks are now required everywhere on the island, including indoors and outdoors.

No gatherings greater than 9 individuals in public or private are permitted and only 4 people are permitted to sit at a table when dining out.

Additional measures include a mandatory suspension of all public events such as parties, trade fairs, religious processions, public markets, etc.

The aforementioned restrictive measures are valid for 10 days from Friday, August 21, 2020 until Monday, August 31, 2020.

