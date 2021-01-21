New High-Speed Train Arrives in Thessaloniki, Reported to Cut Down Travel Time to Athens

A new high-speed train arrived in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on January 16 and will reportedly reduce travel time to Athens to three hours and 15 minutes, down from four hours.

The train, known as “White Arrow,” comes as the first in a set of five amounting to 52 million euros and ordered from Italy by Greek railway operator Trainose, which made the announcement on Monday.

White Arrows can reach top speeds up to 125 miles per hour and come equipped with nine passenger carriages — three first-class and four economy class — with a capacity of 475 people. One of the carriages operates as a bar and restaurant.

Trainose will launch its first passenger trip with a White Arrow on March 25 in honor of the 200th anniversary of Greece’s 1821 revolution against the Ottoman Turkish empire. The company will gradually incorporate the trains into Greek railways through autumn 2021.

