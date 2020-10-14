New Cleopatra Film to Feature Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot

Amid uncertainty about the theatrical release of her upcoming “Wonder Woman” sequel, Israeli actress Gal Gadot announced that she will star in a new film about Cleopatra, the last active ruler of the ancient Greek Ptolemaic Kingdom in Egypt.

Patty Jenkins, director of both “Wonder Woman” films, joins Gadot in the new film, which was the Israeli native’s idea, according to a report from Deadline.

The Cleopatra film will be scripted by writer and producer Laeta Kalogridis, who has written for “Alexander,” “Night Watch” and “Shutter Island.”

Gadot took to Twitter to announce the new project with her colleagues, writing that Cleopatra’s story is one which she wanted to portray “for a very long time.”

I love embarking on new journeys,I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life.Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis https://t.co/qLH7vfCaUo — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 11, 2020

Paramount Pictures, which is run by CEO Jim Gianopulos, won rights to the film via an auction which reportedly came down to Universal, Warner Bros, Netflix and Apple.

The film will be produced by Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, Jenkins, Gadot and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano.

Gadot, Jenkins and Roven most recently completed the Warner Bros sequel “Wonder Woman 1984,” but the film’s release has been delayed to Christmas Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who was Cleopatra?

Cleopatra VII was descended from Ptolemy I Soter, Alexander the Great’s Macedonian general. She was the last ruler of the Ptolemaic dynasty in Egypt and one of the few female pharaohs of her line. She is mainly remembered for her love affairs with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.

The Queen of the Nile has featured in various movies over the years, but the most well-known came in 1963’s “Cleopatra” featuring Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor.

Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in the 1963 epic drama film.

(Photo / Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!