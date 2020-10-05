Netflix Drops Trailer for Greek Mythology Anime Series

Fans of anime throughout the world are counting down the days to October 27th– the official release date of the new Netflix animated series called “Blood of Zeus,” that is set in the world of Greek mythology.

A sneak peak was dropped today– the series trailer.

The series, created by brothers Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, chronicles the illegitimate son of Zeus, whose job is to save the world, while simultaneously dealing with vengeful goddesses and other supernatural forces.

“In Gods & Heroes we wanted to tell a wholly original story set in the beloved world of Greek mythology,” said creators Vlas and Charley in a statement.

“We are thankful for such an amazing cast and for such great creative partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation, who continue to push the envelope and expand the anime genre in a manner we had only dreamed of.”

The brothers are well-known in Hollywood for a successful body of work, including another Greek-themed film, Immortals, the 2011 action drama that stared Henry Cavill as Theseus who was tasked with fighting the ruthless King Hyperion who wanted to destroy humanity,

The voice cast in Blood of Zeus features some familiar names, including Jason O’Mara, Mamie Gummer, Elias Toufexis, Chris Diamantopoulos and Melina Kanakaredes.

And a fun fact to complete the Greek invasion into the world of Japanese anime— in addition to the writer/creators and several cast members who have Greek heritage and were part of this production, the director Shaunt Nigoghossian is also a quarter Greek heritage— and part Armenian and Lebanese.

For regular updates about the Blood of Zeus series, follow the official account on Twitter @BloodofZeus

Watch the trailer here:

