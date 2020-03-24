National Philoptochos Donates $50,000 for Homeless Feeding Programs

Philoptochos, the ladies charitable arm of the Greek Orthodox Church in the United States, has a long tradition, nearly nine decades, of service to people in times of need.

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis, the Executive Board of the National Philoptochos Society approved an immediate disbursement of $50,000– $25,000 to the Feeding America Network and $25,000 to Meals on Wheels America.

Because the grass roots network of the organization on the local level may be unable to continue their Feed the Hungry Outreach Programs during the crisis, chapters are being asked to consider a donation to their local food bank or alternatively to support the COVID-19 National Philoptochos Emergency Fund Drive.

The organization has set up a donation link here. All donations until further notice will be restricted to the COVID-19 Fund.

The National Philoptochos has has also gathered resources to help members cope with the anxiety that all citizens are facing as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. These can be found on the website. The organization encourages everyone to stay connected during this difficult time via phone calls, texts, and video meetings during this period of sheltering in place, will help reduce anxiety.

“Faith in our mission unites and empowers us to make a difference. The National Philoptochos Board expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Philoptochos chapters and parishes across the nation for support of its philanthropic programs. Without the cooperation of the entire Greek Orthodox community, our work would not be possible. Working together, with the love and blessings of God, we will continue our work to lessen the pain, loss and suffering of the most fragile in our society,” according to the organization’s press release.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.