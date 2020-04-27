Naked Santorini: Experience the Island When Tourists Are Gone

The idea of a “naked” Santorini seems nearly unfathomable. How could one of the largest tourist islands appear anything other than crowded, bustling with masses of foreign visitors?

During its peak months from April to October, the island welcomes thousands of day visitors from cruise ships, adding to the thousands of overnight tourists already present.

But during the in-between months, which bring slightly colder and “moodier” weather patterns, tourism waves slow down.

Boston native and digital content creator Tony Kariotis took note of this trend, and he tells The Pappas Post that he wanted to capitalize by shooting a new film.

“I never knew where I would shoot a film like this until I decided to visit Greece in the winter of 2020,” Kariotis says. “I’ve never seen what winter is like in Greece. But I saw the opportunity to possibly make a film like this come to fruition, and Santorini came to mind immediately.”

Kariotis, whose Instagram account @Greece has garnered more than 80,000 followers, wanted to showcase one of the most photographed and social media-glorified islands — but from a new perspective.

The result? His multi-episode film series “Naked Santorini.”

“As a creator, shooting a film like ‘Naked Santorini’ is something I always dreamed of — a film where no one is talking, except for nature,” Kariotis says. “I used to love watching these sort of films where cameras are positioned somewhere like a beach, and you just lose yourself watching and hearing the waves.”

Behind the scenes of the film “Naked Santorini.”

(Photo courtesy of Tony Kariotis)

Each of his three episodes run between 15 and 20 minutes and focus on a different aspect of the island during its winter down time. Such aspects include exploring the island’s northern town of Oia, capturing sounds and views of the Aegean Sea and hiking from the central town of Fira to Imerovigli under “moody” weather conditions.

Kariotis says the trip was extremely rewarding in the end despite facing difficulties to reach the island.

“Getting to Santorini was an extreme challenge,” he says. “It took four ferry tickets, as the first three were cancelled due to extreme wind and rain in the Aegean. But when I got there, the weather was perfect.”

Watch the three episodes of “Naked Santorini” below. The filmmaker recommends using a full-sized TV or laptop screen for optimal viewing.

Episode 1: Oia in the Winter

Episode 2: Sounds & Views of the Sea

Episode 3: “Moody” Tour From Fira to Imerovigli

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.