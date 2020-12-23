Multi-Instrumental Chicago Musician Performs Traditional Kalanta

For those of us who grew up with our parents and grandparents singing traditional kalanta, or Christmas carols, this video performance comes as a wonderful holiday treat.

Dimitris Dallas, a Chicago-based musician who plays multiple traditional Greek instruments, has created a beautiful rendition of “Kalin Esperan Arhontes,” which has been viewed more than 4,000 times on Facebook.

In what most people would consider to be extremely complicated, Dallas played all of the various instruments including guitar, laouto and bouzouki, among others, and also sang the vocals.

He recorded each part in isolation and then spliced them all together with video-editing software to create a harmonious performance which he generously shared with readers of The Pappas Post.

Dallas began his musical career at age 10 when local Chicago legend Vasilis Gaitanos pulled him on stage to play bouzouki during one of his live performances. Since then, he has learned to play the violin, laouto, klarino (clarinet) and tsabouna (Greek island bagpipe), among other instruments.

He plays in several traveling bands throughout the United States, including Endasi, The Old School and Ormi Orchestra.

Watch his video below and if you need sheet music and lyrics then click here to sing along.

