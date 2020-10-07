Mother of Murdered Rapper After Guilty Verdict: You Did It, My Son

It was the moment Magda Fyssa had been waiting for for more than five years since the brutal stabbing of her son, Pavlos, by a Golden Dawn operative in Athens.

Today’s rulings by the court included dozens of charges brought against 68 members of the political party, including top officials and former members of Greek parliament.

But the announcement by the court that Golden Dawn supporter Giorgos Roupakias– the man who stabbed the 34-year-old rapper just after midnight on September 18, 2013– was guilty… This was the moment Magda Fyssa had been waiting for.

“You did it, my son,” Mrs. Fyssa erupted in painful joy, hands in the air, outside the courthouse. “You did it, my son.”

The video Mrs. Fyssa has gone viral on Greek social media.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!