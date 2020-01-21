Connecticut’s Mohegan Gaming Wins Massive Bid to Build Greek Casino

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has won the initial right to build a casino resort at the shuttered Hellenikon International Airport in Athens, Greece.

The gaming unit of the tribe, based in Connecticut, was awarded the lone license on Monday by the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC). Mohegan has created a consortium with Greek construction firm GEK TERNA.

Project plans for the resort, to be known as INSPIRE Athens, call for a luxury hotel, several entertainment venues, a convention center, retail shopping, numerous restaurants and a casino.

“We understood that INSPIRE Athens was meant to symbolize more than an integrated resort,” explained Mohegan Gaming CEO Mario Kontomerkos.

“It is our hope that INSPIRE Athens would be the catalyst that sparks the entire development of the Hellenikon area into the coveted Athenian Riviera, forever redefining the modern identity of Greece.”

“The offer of Inspire Athens has been accepted,” the state gaming commission said in a statement late Monday.

Last October, Mohegan unveiled its plans for the casino, which was inspired by the Ancient Greek Caryatids.

Watch the reveal video

