Mohegan CEO Speaks of Casino’s Impact on Greek Economy

Mario Kontomerkos, the chief executive officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, shared his vision for the casino his company plans to build in Greece and the impact it will have on the country’s economy.

The interview came as part of Prodexpo, a real estate and development conference held annually in Athens.

Mohegan’s casino project, called “Inspire Athens,” is part of a massive $9 billion development at the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport and will be ready within 36 months, according to Kontomerkos– provided that building permits are issued in a timely manner.

The project has been fraught with decades of delays and legal wrangling over successive Greek governments and with various players in the area, including environmental organizations and various municipalities that border the massive plot of land.

Kontomerkos, a Greek American who is based in Connecticut, spoke about the human impact of his company’s project, including more than 7,000 new jobs and a 10 per cent increase in tourism in the Athens region.

The casino project is part of Lambda Development’s Hellenikon Project, which will include marinas, restaurants, apartment buildings, a massive park and other recreational, athletic, cultural and commercial elements.

