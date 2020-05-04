Home NewsGreece Mitsotakis: Tourism Season Will Be Different This Summer
Mitsotakis: Tourism Season Will Be Different This Summer

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was interviewed with CNN’s correspondent Nic Robertson and shared his thoughts about how Greece might fare this summer, given the “new reality” and Greece’s dependence on international tourists.

Robertson praised Greece’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic before sitting down with Mitsotakis, who shared his thoughts about the prospects of opening the country.

The CNN correspondent also mentioned that he visited hospitals and Covid-19 wards and spoke to doctors and nurses and praised the health sector’s handling of the crisis.

Mitsotakis outlined possible scenarios which could include health checks at departure airports and other “enforceable protocols.”

“It’s going to be a different summer,” Mitsotakis told Robertson.

Watch the interview:

