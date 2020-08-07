Mitsotakis: ‘Things Not Looking Good’ for U.S. Travelers to Greece

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said things weren’t looking good for the prospects of American travelers visiting Greece any time soon.

He made the comments during an online forum with former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Nicholas Burns during an online forum hosted by the Aspen Security Forum.

Coincidentally, a day after the remarks, the U.S. State Department relaxed a travel advisory for American travelers abroad from a previous level four recommending no unnecessary travel to a country-specific approach.

The advisory for Greece was reduced to a Level 3, which urged American travelers to “reconsider” visiting the country.

The relaxing of the State Department’s Level 4 advisory comes despite the fact that American travelers are barred from entering Greece, or practically any country in the world.

While talking about his country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Mitsotakis spoke about the balance between opening Greece’s borders for safe tourism in order to support the local economy, which is heavily dependent on foreign tourism.

Mitsotakis specifically stated that it was a European decision to prohibit American travelers.

Unfortunately, Mitsotakis admitted that “things weren’t looking so good” for the prospects of American travelers being permitted to enter his country any time soon, given the escalating health crisis from the Coronavirus in many parts of the United States.

“We’re sad that we are not able to welcome visitors from the U.S.,” Mitsotakis said, adding that it was a European decision not to allow American travelers.

“I do hope this is going to change,” he added, “although things in the U.S. don’t look to be moving in the right direction.”

