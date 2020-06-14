Mitsotakis Kicks Off Greece’s Post-Covid Tourist Season in Santorini

“Greece is ready to welcome tourists this summer by putting their safety and their health as a number one priority,” Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, as Santorini’s world famous sunset provided the backdrop.

During his press conference, which he strategically presented in the English language to Greek and foreign journalists, he stressed that the country’s top priority was the safety of tourists, as it opens its airports to foreign visitors on Monday.

Covid-19, Mitsotakis said, has not altered the beauty of this scene.

International flights to and from the country’s main airports will resume on June 15, after a nearly three-month lockdown.

Greece relies heavily on tourism— about 20% of the country’s economic output— making it a vital industry that employs millions.

Mitsotakis said that necessary measures have been taken throughout the country to prepare for foreign arrivals, increasing numbers of medical staff on its popular islands, including Santorini.

Wearing a mask, Mitsotakis visited health facilities and spoke with doctors and medical staff on the island.

The country will conduct coronavirus tests on all visitors arriving from airports deemed high-risk by the European Union’s aviation safety agency EASA between June 15 and the last day of June.

Visitors testing positive will be required to quarantine up to 14 days, depending on the test result.

Then on July 1, all borders and all airports will open officially to international travel from throughout the world and testing and quarantine will be lifted.

These details were outlined during a press conference the previous day by Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, who did leave open the possibility of certain countries being placed on exclusion lists, pending a European-wide mandate.

