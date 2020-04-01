Mitsotakis: Early Social Distancing; Daily Briefings By Experts– Not Politicians– Have Helped Greece Flatten the Curve

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour of how Greece has been coping with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mitsotakis spoke about how his government was one of the earliest countries in the world to implement a mandatory lockdown order of its 11 million citizens.

He told the veteran journalist that in his country, experts and not politicians were giving the daily briefings to citizens.

He also spoke about the successful mobilization of the private sector and Greece’s charitable foundations that have contributed in a major way to support the country’s health sector, which was decimated during the decade-long financial crisis and was not in a position to handle such a massive health crisis.

Just yesterday, Mitsotakis was on hand at the Athens International Airport to welcome an aircraft that brought 13.5 million masks that were donated by the Onassis Foundation. Dozens of other foundations and companies in Greece have stepped up to support the countrywide efforts.

Meanwhile, the country’s Health Ministry reported 81 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, April 1, bringing the national total of positive cases in the country to 1,415. Fifty people have died in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic.

