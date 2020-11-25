Home NewsDiaspora Mike Dukakis on Greek TV: Biden Has Always Been a Friend of Greece
Mike Dukakis on Greek TV: Biden Has Always Been a Friend of Greece

by Gregory Pappas
Former Governor and U.S. Presidential candidate Mike Dukakis shared his views on Greek news channel Skai, sharing his thoughts on the transition from the Trump Administration to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Biden has always been a friend of Greece,” Dukakis said in the interview, while sharing his thoughts with Skai News’ Apostolis Magiaris.

Dukakis closed his interview sending greetings to the people of Greece and sharing his hopes that he will be back in Greece soon.

