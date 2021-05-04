Melina Kanakaredes “Returning Home” in Latest TV Project About a Greek Family Candy Shop

In more ways than one, television star Melina Kanakaredes is returning home with her latest on-screen project called “Greek Candy,” a half-hour comedy series that is being developed for a free streaming service called IMDb TV, which is an Amazon service available online.

Kanakaredes, beloved for longtime roles in popular shows like Providence and CSI New York is co-writing and executive producing the comedy series about a multigenerational family about a mom and dad with three teenage daughters, and very Greek immigrant grandparents.

The show will be centered around a Greek candy shop and will take its cues from Kanakaredes’ own upbringing in Temo’s, an institution in her native Akron, Ohio that sold homemade chocolates for almost 75 years.

Melina’s mother, Connie is the former Connie Temo, whose Greek immigrant parents first opened the family-run chocolate shop in 1947.

“I love sharing my hilariously delicious Greek family with you!” Kanakaredes tweeted.

IMDb TV launched in January 2019 and is part of Amazon Studios. IMDb TV is available on Fire TV, within the Prime Video and IMDb apps and on Roku, Google TV, PlayStation 4 and multiple other smart devices.

According to a story in Hollywood Reporter about the project, Greek Candy, from Sony Pictures Television, is a single-camera comedy series inspired by Melina Kanakaredes’ family and their 100-year-old chocolate factory in Akron, Ohio.

Co-written by Kanakaredes and Marc Firek, this “multigenerational family comedy about a mom and dad with three teenage daughters, and very Greek immigrant grandparents, is a celebration of vibrant Greek culture in a changing America.”

Kanakaredes stars and serves as executive producer for the series alongside Marc Firek, Josh Berman and Jennifer Robinson in association with Osprey.

