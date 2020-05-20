Melbourne Group to Perform Online Rebetiko Concert via Facebook

The Melbourne Rebetiko Ensemble is returning from “hibernation” to offer an intimate online rebetiko performance for viewers from around the world.

Performing some of its favorite rebetiko songs from yesteryear, the ensemble will also showcase music from its upcoming CD “To Monopati” which is available for digital purchase and download.

The concert will feature songs from the pre-and post-war rebetika era, including works by Vassilis Tsitsanis, Sotiria Bellou and Giorgos Mitsakis, among other artists.

The performance will begin on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 PM local time in Melbourne (5:00 AM EST) and will stream on the Facebook page Rebetika in Melbourne.

Melbourne Rebetiko Ensemble members include Stavrina Dimitriou ( vocals), Achilles Yiangoulli (vocals/guitar), Dean Georgalas (bouzouki) and Con Kalamaras (baglama/vocals).

“Prior to lockdown, we were playing quite a bit around Melbourne, connecting with people who come to watch us play,” Kalamaras told The Pappas Post. “Music has been the constant thread that has kept us all sane during this unprecedented time. We want to remind our friends and the community that music matters.”

Tickets to the event are optional but encouraged by the performers.

