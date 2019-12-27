George Michael’s Sister Melanie Panayiotou Passes Away on Christmas Day

Melanie Panayiotou, the sister of late, beloved British pop star George Michael, was found dead in her London home on Christmas day.
Panayiotou, a 55-year-old hairdresser, was found by her older sister Yioda. Authorities have not yet disclosed a cause of death.
Local police said that her death is “not being treated as suspicious” and that a report will follow.
John Reid, a lawyer who acts for Michael’s family and estate, issued the following statement:
“We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’ s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comments.”
Panayiotou’s death comes three years to the day after her brother’s death at age 53. The two reportedly shared a very close relationship, including her affectionately calling him “Yog.”
After Michael’s death in 2016, an outpouring of grief and love ensued. Fans and devotees from as far away as Australia, New Zealand and the United States flew to the United Kingdom to pay their respects to the deceased singer.
Many Greek Cypriots placed their national flag among thousands of bouquets of flowers, candles, letters, photographs and other memorial items. The gesture served as a reference to Michael’s ancestry, something that was always at the forefront of the pop singer’s psyche while growing up — and while selling out arenas and selling more than 100 million records.
Just days before his sister Melanie’s death, Michael’s family had posted its annual Christmas message to fans on his official website.
“We have come full circle again and Christmas time (and the holidays), are upon us once more,” the message read. “I think we as a family, (there are lots of us, we Greek Cypriots, we’re everywhere)!! have come to fully appreciate (although we already knew really), quite how much love there is out there in the world, for both Yog and his beautiful music.”
The text continued: “We know how much his lyrics can offer support when things are tough and help celebrate when times are good and life is going well… and that is just as powerful now as if he were still with us and as many of you say in your messages, it’s a gift.”
May God rest both of their souls, but let’s be honest here: I don’t ever remember George even making a reference to his Greek or Cypriot heritage. Perhaps in a scarce interview he might have said something, but not that he was constantly promoting it. All of a sudden now, after his death, everyone is googoo-gaga over the fact that he was Greek, and now trying to make up stories that this was in the forefront of his mind and this was always what he promoted and so forth and so on. How often did he attend Church? How often did he partake of the Sacrament of Holy Communion? Did his kids or nieces or nephews attend church? This is the kind of stuff I look for when I hear of a famous celebrity being of Greek heritage. One report I read indicated that he did NOT attend the Greek Orthodox Church, but instead occasionally attended the church of some other faith. Which tells me, unfortunately, that the Greek Orthodox Church was NOT that important to him. I am neither judging nor criticizing, but merely making some observations as a fan of his music. The man was, indeed, a giant in the talent pool of pop music. Again, may God rest his soul and the soul of his sister.