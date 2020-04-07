Mediterranean Mega-Merger Creates Estimated Half-Billion Dollar Food Giant

The nation’s two leading providers of authentic Mediterranean and globally-inspired cuisine are coming together to leverage strengths based on an agreement between Grecian Delight, a Parthenis family business, and Kronos Foods.

Both companies are based in the Chicago area and have large, nationwide distribution to thousands of restaurants, markets and grocery stores.

According to a press release from the company, “the merger will allow Grecian Delight and Kronos to better serve their customers by offering more overall value through enhanced services, expansive product lines and increased capacity to quickly bring new innovations to market.”

The agreement between Grecian Delight and Kronos brings together two iconic Mediterranean food companies with substantial product portfolios, including value-added proteins, plant-based proteins, bakery items, globally-inspired cuisines and authentic dips and spreads. Combining the brands and businesses presents a significant opportunity to accelerate growth by continually developing on-trend options today’s consumers are looking for.

“This is a partnership that has been thirty years in the making. Now, two great organizations are coming together with a unified goal of putting our customers in a better position to succeed by delivering even more value-added products and services,” said Grecian Delight President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Parthenis, Jr., who will serve as CEO of the newly formed company.

“This new model will help us better serve our respective foodservice, retail and club store customers and meet their individual needs,” Parthenis said, adding that he was excited to partner with Entrepreneurial Equity Partners, a food-focused private equity firm.

Pete Parthenis Jr., CEO of Grecian Delight Foods and the newly formed company

Combined, the new company will reach tens of millions of consumers throughout the world, with distribution at thousands of restaurants, but also at retail establishments like Starbucks, Kroger markets, and club stores like Costco.

Founded in 1974 by the Parthenis Family, Grecian Delight is a leading provider of authentic Mediterranean foods, including gyros and specialty meats, pitas and flatbreads, tzatziki, hummus and other spreads, falafel and plant-based proteins. Peter Parthenis Sr., who founded the company, is widely credited with taking the gyro sandwich out of Chicago and transforming it into a national product.

Founded in 1975, Kronos is a leading provider of global cuisine, including authentic Mediterranean foods, ready-to-eat proteins, plant-based proteins, and value-added bakery products.

