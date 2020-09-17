Mediterranean Cyclone Ianos Makes Landfall in Western Greece

Mediterranean Cyclone “Ianos” has made landfall in Greece, bringing surges and high winds to the island of Zakynthos and heavy rain and high waves to much of Western Greece.

Authorities have placed seven regions in Western Greece on high alert with various emergency measures being taken, including the cancellation of all transportation on sea and air.

Text messages were sent from Greek emergency services to residents in Western Greece and the Ionian islands, warning them to stay out of basements and flood areas.

Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias in a televised address to the nation advised residents of areas historically hit by floods in the past or close to rivers to find alternative accommodation and encouraged people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel until the storm passes.

According to the latest forecasts, “Ianos” will pass the central Ionian and northwestern Peloponnese in the early hours of Friday and continue on a westward path across central Greece and possibly over Attica.

The Cyclades islands are expected to be hit by Friday night, while on Saturday will continue west, with possible scenarios extending as southward to Crete.

Hardalias warned the public to be vigilant and take necessary precautions. “We must be clear, the effects of Ianos will be similar to those of very bad weather, but with even greater intensity, extent and duration. Material damage may be caused by strong winds and collisions with objects flying in the wind,” he said.

