Massive Development Planned for Salt Lake City Greek Town

In the works for almost two decades, the plans for a new development surrounding historic Holy Trinity Cathedral in downtown Salt Lake City are unfolding.

Plans and renderings shared with local media envision the creation of an massive development around the 95-year-old cathedral with elevated green plazas and public walkways, and an expanded cultural center for congregants of the Greek Orthodox community and 80,000 square feet of office spaces, several ground-floor restaurants and as many as 550 new apartments.

Honoring the Pioneers

Holy Trinity Cathedral, completed in 1925, will remain untouched and the words “Greek Town” would also be written across a prominent section of the skybridge, according to conceptual renderings — honoring the early 20th century immigrants who came in the thousands to work in the mining industry.

A revamped Hellenic Cultural Museum will have more space to host new exhibits, a bookstore, library and research center with a mission of supporting the preservation and study of the legacy of the early Greek settlers.

“We’re excited, not only for the good that will come out of such a project for our parish and future generations of youth but for Salt Lake City and downtown as a whole,” said the Rev. Archimandrite George Nikas, presiding priest at Holy Trinity Cathedral, according to a story in the Salt Lake City Tribune.

In their deal with the developer, Woodbury Corp., the church will invest about $12 million toward building the new cultural center, then rely on a leasing partnership with the development firm to finance the rest of the $300 million project.

“It will bring vitality and more visitors,” Nikas said of the project in an interview with the Salt Lake City Tribune. “And it will bring an excellent opportunity for us to share even more of our Orthodox faith and our Hellenic culture.”

