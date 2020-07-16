Massachusetts Congressional Candidate’s Campaign Gaining Momentum

The election campaign of a Harvard-trained epidemiologist from suburban Boston who is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has gained momentum with the endorsement of more than 150 medical and healthcare professionals.

Natalia Linos is the Executive Director of the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and serves on the Poor People’s Campaign COVID-19 Health Justice Advisory Committee.

The pandemic was a big factor in her decision to enter the race to represent Massachusetts’ 4th District in Washington D.C.

Previously, Linos worked at the United Nations and New York City Department of Health. She is a three-time Harvard graduate and lives in Brookline Village with her husband, Paul, and their three young children.

Linos was born in Cleveland in 1982 and moved to Greece with her family when she was young.

She graduated from the American Community School (ACS Athens) and went on to pursue her undergraduate degree at Harvard with a degree in Social Anthropology.

Linos later returned to the Harvard School of Public Health for her postgraduate studies, earning two more degrees — Master in Science and Doctor of Science in Social Epidemiology.

According to her website, Linos is running to ensure our government decision-making “is grounded in science and equity.”

“Science has been put on the sidelines and decisions are being taken without recognizing that we are only as strong as the least healthy, least safe, and least secure among us,” Linos said in a statement.

“Our health can’t wait any longer… People in District 4 want a voice for science in government,” Linos said. “They want to ensure that decisions and measures taken protect the lives, livelihoods and dignity of all Americans and set us on a new path towards shared prosperity that protects the health of people and the planet.”

