Martakia— Ancient Greek Custom that Celebrates the Coming of Spring

March in Greece means the coming of Spring and Greeks celebrate with an ancient custom of the “Martaki” bracelet.

Always made with red and white woven thread, the colors symbolize purity and passion and have their roots in antiquity from the Eleusinian Mysteries, where the priestesses tied a thread around their right hand during services.

A tiny “mati” or eye, is usually attached– a long-standing tradition in Greece and the Balkan nations, which people believe wards off evil spirits, jealousy and other negative energy and protects the bearer.

The bracelet is tied on in early March– thus the name “Martaki” or “little March” and is left on for the entire month.

It’s especially popular amongst parents with small children, who consider the bracelets “lucky charms” for their kids.

Like any custom that has its roots thousands of years in antiquity, specific aspects of the Martaki has evolved over time, as well as region of Greece.

According to some traditions, people remove the bracelets on the Saturday of Lazarus. In other places they are removed on Holy Saturday and tossed into the fires where the effigy of Judas is burned.

In rural villages, when the bracelets are moved they are hung on fruit trees, passing on the positive energy and good luck to the crop.

