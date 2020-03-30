Manolis Glezos, Greek National Hero Who Tore Swastika from Acropolis in WW2 Dead at 97

Manolis Glezos, a national Greek hero whose act of bravery and defiance against the Nazi occupation during World War II, died on Monday. He was 97.

Glezos’ action was a rallying cry for the country’s resistance movement against the Nazi German occupation and emboldened Greeks during the difficult years of the war.

Revered across Greece’s political spectrum by left and right, Glezos was most famous for scaling the steep walls of the Acropolis with Apostolos Santos in 1941 to take down the swastika and replace it with the Greek flag.

Today, a plaque marks the spot where they climbed the walls on May 30, 1941.

It was the first visible act of resistance against the Nazis, who occupied Greece between 1941 and 1944. He was sentenced to death by the Nazi authorities but was never apprehended.

Glezos died of heart failure at a central Athens hospital, where he was admitted on March 18.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis led tributes to Glezos, calling him a “lionheart” and “the sweetest man”.

“The death of Manolis Glezos leaves Greeks poorer, but the legacy of his life leaves Greece richer,” he said in a statement.

“His example, that of a true patriot and fighter, is a guiding light for us all. And it gives us the strength to unite to overcome difficulties, like those we are experiencing today,” Mitsotakis said, referring to the coronavirus crisis.

Former left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said: “He will live on through eternity as the symbol of a fighter who knew how to sacrifice himself for his fellow man.”

Glezos was a recognizable fixture in Greek politics and active throughout much of his life.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.