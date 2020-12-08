Loyola Marymount University Courses in Greek Language, Culture Available Online to All

Loyola Marymount University: Online Courses on Greek language, literature, theater and film, the Greek Orthodox Tradition, History and Contemporary Issues, Available to All

The Basil P. Caloyeras Center for Modern Greek Studies offers an interdisciplinary undergraduate curriculum in Modern Greek Studies, which is open to all LMU students and members of the community. The following courses will be streaming live for Spring 2021. All times Pacific Standard Time.

Spring semester classes start 1/12/2021 and run till 4/29/2021: 15 weeks

All classes are online/synchronous

Elementary Modern Greek II

T/Th 6:00-7:30 pm PST



Intermediate Modern Greek II

T/Th 7:40-9:10 pm PST



Advanced Modern Greek II

Th 7:30-9:30 pm PST



INTENSIVE Modern Greek I-II

Saturday 12:00-2:00pm (PST)

(for students interested in fast-paced instruction and/or the Ellinomatheia, Certificate of Attainment)



Greek Orthodox Tradition

Th 6:30-9:30 pm PST



Greece and the Modern World: Greece, Refugees, and the Formation of Modern Europe

T/Th 1:50-3:20pm PST

For more information, contact via email here.

Registration available here.