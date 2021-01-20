Los Angeles Greek Film Festival Offering Series of Virtual Events for Holocaust Remembrance

The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival has planned a 10-day series of online events to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Week 2021.

The series runs from January 27 to February 6 and includes 12 films and four lectures. The events are in honor of the Greek Jewish community and organized by the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, Consulate General of Greece, UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture and UCLA Alan D. Leve Center for Jewish Studies.

Films screening include the following:

The Queen Of Rebetiko: My Sweet Canary

Cloudy Sunday

Magic Men

Trezoros: The Lost Jews Of Kastoria

Romaniotes: The Greek Jews Of Ioannina

Life Will Smile

Eleftheromania

The Great Fire Of Salonica: Birth Of A City

Heroes Of Salonica

Island Of Roses: The Jews Of Rhodes In Los Angeles

Kisses To The Children

My People: The Jews Of Greece (Extended Special Preview)

To attend any of the film programs visit the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival website.

Online lectures offered include the following:

Wednesday, January 27 – 1:00pm EST

Conversation With The Mayor The Honorable Moses Elisaf, Mayor Of Ioannina (Co-Sponsored By The Panepirotic Federation Of America) Introduced By Her Excellency Alexandra Papadopoulou, Ambassador Of Greece to the USA

Friday, January 29 – 1:00pm EST

Marcia Haddad Ikonomopoulos, Museum Director Of Kehila Kedosha Janina, NY “Meet Me On The Corner Of Broome And Allen: A Visit To Kehila Kedosha Janina” (Co-Sponsored By The Panepirotic Federation Of America)

Saturday, January 30 – 1:00pm EST

“Luna” book discussion with author Rika Benveniste (in Greek: Registration requested via email).

Monday, February 1 – 1:00pm EST

Leon Saltiel, University Of Macedonia, Thessaloniki “Dehumanizing The Dead: The Destruction Of Thessaloniki’s Jewish Cemetery During World War Ii”

Wednesday, February 3 – 1:00pm EST

Rena Molcho, Historian & International Award-Winning Author “Problems Of Incorporating The Holocaust Into The Greek Collective Memory”

To register for any of the lectures, click here.

