Los Angeles Greek Film Festival Goes Online Today

The 14th annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival is coming direct to your home with all films screening October 1-15, 2020.

After reviewing a record breaking 230 film submissions, the Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) programming team revealed its 53-film slate and nine curated “Collections” for 15 days, allowing a global audience reach for most films.

The LAGFF 2020 slate includes 12 features, 15 documentaries, 22 shorts and four animated films. There are 43 premieres, including four world premieres, 13 North American premieres and five U.S. premieres, while many others are making their West Coast premiere.

“Diving head-first into the virtual universe, LAGFF continues to encourage and showcase new filmmakers as we embark on our 14th year,” Artistic Director Aristotle Katopodis said. “Until we meet at the theaters again, join us online, watch films with your friends and family at home and get to know our filmmakers from all corners of the world right there, on your screen, in close-up!”

The LAGFF showcases new films from Greece and Cyprus and includes works by international filmmakers of Greek descent. The Festival promotes Greek cinema, cultural exchange and helps to bridge the gap between filmmakers and Hollywood.

Several Masterclass webinars will be conducted by entertainment industry leaders including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures, Jim Gianopulos, and Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes.

An All-Access Pass costs $70 and makes all films and virtual events available for the two-week run, October 1-15, allowing viewers to watch the films on their own time. Click here for films and details.

