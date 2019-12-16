Look Inside: The Most Exclusive Hotel Suite in Athens

It’s one of the most fascinating hotel rooms in all the world— one that has hosted royalty, heads of state and business moguls from every corner of the earth who are visiting Athens.

Perfectly situated on Syntagma Square, the historic building occupies a special place in the life of the city of Athens.

The magnificent two-bedroom Penthouse Suite of the famed King George Hotel spans 3,770 square feet, taking over the entire ninth floor of the hotel.

In addition to a collection of original 19th-century antiques and paintings, the suite features a private terrace offering a stunning panorama of the city and a private swimming pool looking out to the Parthenon.

There’s also an open-air jacuzzi and private elevator access.

One night in this stunning suite will set you back about $10,000. Want to opt for a smaller room? Rates start at around $400 for a night.

Take a look inside the King George’s Presidential Suite