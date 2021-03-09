London Heathrow to Greece Seats to Surpass 1 Million This Summer

With a total of 12 destinations and the highest seat volume to date— even surpassing pre-Covid 19 records— the summer of 2021 is set to be the busiest yet for travelers from London’s Heathrow Airport to Greece.

Non-stop seat capacity has increased by one-fifth to over one million total seats versus pre-COVID summer 2019. This is the first time capacity has ever passed that milestone.

British Airways and Aegean are the only two airlines with non-stop service from Heathrow to Greek destinations.

British Airways will sell a total of 728,000 seats and Aegean 299,000, according to data from the Official Airline Guide.

Athens remains the main destination for British travelers departing from the United Kingdom’s busiest airport.

Additional non-stop flights will serve Santorini, Corfu, Mykonos, Heraklion, Chania, Thessaloniki, Preveza, Kalamata, Kefalonia, Zakynthos and Rhodes.

