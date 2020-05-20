Live With Gregory Pappas (Episode 9) Featuring Author Lou Ureneck

In the ninth episode of my live-streamed show, I sat down for an interview with award-winning author Lou Ureneck for an hour-long discussion about the Great Fire of Smyrna in 1922 and the Asia Minor Catastrophe.

The burning of Smyrna (modern day Izmir) came as the culmination of Ottoman Turkey’s broader genocide which killed and displaced hundreds of thousands of Greeks, Armenians, Assyrians and other non-Turkish minority groups between 1913 and 1922.

Fires began on September 13, 1922 and by the end of the events left 90-95% of the city destroyed, according to Ureneck.

Newspapers throughout the world including The New York Times published headlines about the Smyrna fires.

“Babies Dying From Exposure — Departing Refugees Stripped of Their Remaining Valuables,” read a New York Times headline from October 3, 1922.

Lou Ureneck masterfully recounts the catastrophe in his book titled “Smyrna, September 1922” which tells the story of an American methodist minister and a principled naval officer who helped rescue more than 250,000 refugees.

“They ran an operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Ureneck said during our interview. “By the end of September they had done the impossible. They evacuated women and children from Smyrna.”

Ureneck’s book uses eyewitness accounts, documents and survivor narratives to bring the events to life. “Smyrna, September 1922” is available in paperback via Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The book is available in audiobook format via Amazon.

