Live With Gregory Pappas (Episode 7) Featuring Super Mom Danialle Karmanos & Fancy Briam

In the seventh edition of my live-streamed show, I’m hosting Detroit-based philanthropist and super mom Danialle Karmanos for an engaging conversation and cooking session featuring fancy briam.

I’ve known Danialle for many years and am honored to call her not only a close friend but also a source of inspiration in my own life.

Danialle is a philanthropist, humanitarian, activist and social entrepreneur, among other titles — including “super mom” to her four young sons, Socrates, Leonidas, Spiros and Aristides.

In 2005, she founded Kids Work It Out, a groundbreaking organization that incorporates techniques such as yoga, mindful breathing and nutritional education to help children reduce anxiety, prevent obesity and increase self-esteem.

Kids Work It Out has helped more than 16,500 children in the greater Detroit area and has become a core program at the Wayne State University Center for Health and Community Impact.

The charity is only one of the many philanthropic endeavors created or supported by Danialle Karmanos and her husband, Peter Karmanos Jr.

In 2015, Danialle and Peter established the Karmanos Center for Natural Birth at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan in 2015. The center offers a supportive, home-like environment for expectant mothers looking for a safe, natural childbirth experience with leading training and research.

Most recently the couple donated $40 million to the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, the largest cancer research and provider network in Michigan with 16 treatment locations.

Danialle and Peter have invested millions of dollars, along with their time and energy, supporting many causes related to health, education and better living within the Detroit community — particularly to benefit young people.

They also actively volunteer in numerous Greek American community projects, including having served as board members of the New York City-based Greek America Foundation. In 2016, they gifted an endowed scholarship to the foundation to send North American students for study abroad in Greece.

About the briam

What is exactly is briam? A delicious combination of roasted vegetables — but the Greek way, of course.

When selecting your ingredients, it is IMPORTANT to look at the size of each vegetable. You should try to get veggies that are about the same circumference when cut in thin, round slices.

Tips — start with your eggplant. Make sure you buy baby eggplant (also called Italian eggplant) and go from there. The hardest vegetable to find in a large circumference is the carrot. But you might get lucky. As for the tomatoes, I found that plum tomatoes work best because they’re longer rather than rounder.

See the full list of ingredients below.

Ingredients

Two of each:

Zucchini

Italian eggplant

Potatoes

Yellow squash

Long green peppers

Long red peppers

Onions

A 1/2 bunch each of:

Parsley

Dill

Mint

Basil

Other ingredients

Tomato paste

Tomato purée

Salt, pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

Feta cheese (optional)

Other necessities

A round pan (Not mandatory. A rectangular glass Pyrex will also do)

A really sharp knife

A really steady hand

A really sharp eye

A few toothpicks

Patience and love

