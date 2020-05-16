Live With Gregory Pappas (Episode 7) Can You Go to Greece?

In the seventh edition of my live-streamed show, I hosted one of the world’s foremost travel experts to discuss the question on everyone’s minds this summer: Can we go to Greece?

My guest Peter Vlitas serves as the senior vice president of airline relations for Travel Leaders Group, a New York City-based company which serves clients through 6,000 company-owned, franchised and affiliated travel agencies worldwide.

Vlitas manages relationships with airlines to maximize marketing and sales of their products to Travel Leaders’ more than 52,000 travel advisors.

The Brooklyn native previously served as senior vice president of airline sales & marketing of Travel Leaders Group’s Protravel International division. He occupied that role for 17 years and managed various aspects of Protravel’s airline programs, including industry relationships, airline contract negotiations and corporate travel. He also oversaw the team responsible for revenue management, rates, costs containment and adherence to contractual parameters.

Vlitas has held various positions within the travel industry over the past 35 years, starting as a travel agent at age 18.

Today, Vlitas sits on several airline advisory boards including American Airlines, Delta, United and Air New Zealand. He also remains involved with numerous philanthropic activities within the Greek-American community.

During the hour-long episode, Vlitas offers in-depth information about how travel to Greece will vary this summer from years past. He explains the measures that government officials and airlines are taking in response to concerns over COVID-19. He also discusses what travelers should expect for the tourism experience if they choose to visit Greece.

Watch the full episode

