Live With Gregory Pappas (Episode 13) Politics With Endy Zemenides

In the 13th episode of “Live With Gregory Pappas,” the publisher of The Pappas Post sat down to discuss “all things politics” with Endy Zemenides who serves as executive director of the Chicago-based Hellenic American Leadership Council.

Zemenides boasts more than decade of experience working at the intersection of policy and politics.

He practiced law in Chicago, specializing in municipal law and government relations. He served as senior advisor for Illinois State Treasurer and Democratic candidate for Senate Alexi Giannoulias. Zemenides currently serves as a nonresident fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, where he had previously been an Emerging Leaders Fellow.

Zemenides’ policy experience includes participation in the Aspen Institute’s Socrates program, service on the editorial board and board of advisors of the National Strategy Forum and lecturing in international relations and American foreign policy in DePaul University’s political science department.

The HALC executive director currently serves on the board of directors for College Year in Athens and on the University of Chicago Booth School of Business’ Civic Scholars Program Advisory Committee. He received a bachelor’s degree from DePaul University, a master’s from the University of Essex in the United Kingdom and his JD degree from the Georgetown University Law Center, where he was also a fellow in the Harrison Institute for Public Law and an editor of the Georgetown Journal of International Law.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!