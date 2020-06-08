Live With Gregory Pappas (Episode 12) Faith, Science and Reality

For the 12th edition of my live-streamed show, I sit down for an interview with the Louhs to discuss the often complicated merger of faith, science and reality.

Our interview will take place on Facebook Live on Thursday, June 11 at 7:00pm EST.

Rev. Dr. Nicholas Louh and Dr. Roxanne Louh are a priest and a psychologist who represent a marriage of two different worlds and two different fields of study. Their seemingly opposing fields of faith and psychology join forces to provide individuals with the type of inward reflection that leads to lasting outward transformation.

For the last 10 years, the Louhs have worked together merging their professions to help people seek the changes they want most for their lives.

The couple offers clients practical life strategies cast through the lens of biblical aspiration and self-reflection. The intention? To equip listeners with the foundation to approach a life that more closely resembles the potential God sets forth for humankind.

The Louhs boast 30 years of combined experience working with individuals and families. Their education and training inform the suggestions, insights and advice they share with clients.

Fr. Nicholas and Dr. Roxanne speak at venues across the United States. They also enjoy the many opportunities they are granted to share their work on live television, radio and in various publications.

The full episode will be posted in this article after the Facebook Live stream finishes. Remember to join us on Thursday, June 11 at 7:00pm EST. Click to RSVP.

