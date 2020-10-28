LIVE STREAM: Washington Oxi Day Foundation 10th Annual Oxi Courage Awards

The Washington Oxi Day Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Oxi Courage Awards on Wednesday, October 28, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Greece’s historic “no” to fascism and to celebrate the ideals of freedom and democracy.
Leading American policymakers and opinion leaders normally receive honors at the in-person event attended by international and national leaders every October in Washington DC. But this year they will be recognized virtually during an engaging and exciting event beginning today at 12:00pm EST.
The event will live stream on The Pappas Post (video stream available below) and the program schedule is as follows:
10th Annual Oxi Courage & Service Awards
(Program times are EST)
12:05 pm: Program Opening
Video: World Leaders Praise Oxi Courage
Laura Evans Manatos, Mistress of Ceremonies
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America
Michael Psaros, Co-Founder, KPS Capital Partners, LP
Ioanna Phoca, Granddaughter of Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas
From the spot, 80 years to the day, of the OXI! Heard around the world
Watch parties around the world: Athens, Greece; New York City; Chicago, Los Angeles
12:20pm: Service Awards
John Calamos, Chairman, Calamos Investments / Chairman, National Hellenic Museum
Video: Tribute to Steve Pisanos
Jeff Pisanos accepts Calamos Service Award on behalf of Steve Pisanos
George Marcus, Founder & Chairman, Marcus & Millichap Company
Video: Tribute to Andrew Mousalimas
Mousalimas grandchildren accept Dilboy Service Award on behalf of Andrew Mousalimas
12:40pm: Philotimo
Video: The Greek Secret: Philotimo
The Hon. B. Theodore Bozonelis, Trustee, Nicholas J. & Anna K. Bouras Foundation
Iriana Cholakis, 2020 Philotimo Scholarship winner
12:45pm: Chrysostomos Award
Father Alexander Karloutsos, Vicar General, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
Dennis Mehiel, Chairman, US Corrugated, Inc.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
Video: Tribute to Congressman John Lewis
Michael Collins accepts Chrysostomos Award on behalf of Congressman John Lewis
1:00pm: Special Presentations
C. Dean Metropoulos, Metropoulos & Co., Roundhill Investments, LLC
Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Nicholas Logothetis, Co-Founder & Chairman, Concordia
1:15 pm: Courage Awards
Andrew Manatos, Founder & President, Washington Oxi Day Foundation
Video: Oxi Courage Award Recipients Continue To Inspire
Danialle Karmanos, philanthropist, activist and social entrepreneur
Video: Tribute to Wuhan Whistleblower Doctors
Jim Li accepts Oxi Courage Award on behalf of Wuhan Whistleblower Doctors
Jim Chanos, President & Founder, Kynikos Associates
Video: Tribute to Dr. Joseph Costa
David Hart and Richard and Barbara Costa accept Oxi Courage Award on behalf of Dr. Joseph Costa
Mike Manatos, Executive Director, Washington Oxi Day Foundation
1:30 pm: Program ends
Watch the event live
