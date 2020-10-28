LIVE STREAM: Washington Oxi Day Foundation 10th Annual Oxi Courage Awards

The Washington Oxi Day Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Oxi Courage Awards on Wednesday, October 28, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Greece’s historic “no” to fascism and to celebrate the ideals of freedom and democracy.

Leading American policymakers and opinion leaders normally receive honors at the in-person event attended by international and national leaders every October in Washington DC. But this year they will be recognized virtually during an engaging and exciting event beginning today at 12:00pm EST.

The event will live stream on The Pappas Post (video stream available below) and the program schedule is as follows:

10th Annual Oxi Courage & Service Awards

(Program times are EST)

12:05 pm: Program Opening

Video: World Leaders Praise Oxi Courage

Laura Evans Manatos, Mistress of Ceremonies

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America

Michael Psaros, Co-Founder, KPS Capital Partners, LP

Ioanna Phoca, Granddaughter of Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas

From the spot, 80 years to the day, of the OXI! Heard around the world

Watch parties around the world: Athens, Greece; New York City; Chicago, Los Angeles

12:20pm: Service Awards

John Calamos, Chairman, Calamos Investments / Chairman, National Hellenic Museum

Video: Tribute to Steve Pisanos

Jeff Pisanos accepts Calamos Service Award on behalf of Steve Pisanos

George Marcus, Founder & Chairman, Marcus & Millichap Company

Video: Tribute to Andrew Mousalimas

Mousalimas grandchildren accept Dilboy Service Award on behalf of Andrew Mousalimas

12:40pm: Philotimo

Video: The Greek Secret: Philotimo

The Hon. B. Theodore Bozonelis, Trustee, Nicholas J. & Anna K. Bouras Foundation

Iriana Cholakis, 2020 Philotimo Scholarship winner

12:45pm: Chrysostomos Award

Father Alexander Karloutsos, Vicar General, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Dennis Mehiel, Chairman, US Corrugated, Inc.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Video: Tribute to Congressman John Lewis

Michael Collins accepts Chrysostomos Award on behalf of Congressman John Lewis

1:00pm: Special Presentations

C. Dean Metropoulos, Metropoulos & Co., Roundhill Investments, LLC

Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Nicholas Logothetis, Co-Founder & Chairman, Concordia

1:15 pm: Courage Awards

Andrew Manatos, Founder & President, Washington Oxi Day Foundation

Video: Oxi Courage Award Recipients Continue To Inspire

Danialle Karmanos, philanthropist, activist and social entrepreneur

Video: Tribute to Wuhan Whistleblower Doctors

Jim Li accepts Oxi Courage Award on behalf of Wuhan Whistleblower Doctors

Jim Chanos, President & Founder, Kynikos Associates

Video: Tribute to Dr. Joseph Costa

David Hart and Richard and Barbara Costa accept Oxi Courage Award on behalf of Dr. Joseph Costa

Mike Manatos, Executive Director, Washington Oxi Day Foundation

1:30 pm: Program ends

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!