Award-Winning Documentary About WWII Zakynthos Jewish Community Streaming Free

The award-winning short documentary “Life Will Smile” has been released for free streaming by the producers for a limited time.

Narrated by the late Haim Konstantini, a survivor of the Holocaust and native of Zakynthos, the film is considered to be a critical piece of history that shares a first-hand account of one of the most significant chapters of the Holocaust.

During World War II, Jews were collected from every corner of Nazi-occupied Europe and sent to concentration camps for extermination.

More than 6 million people perished and thousands of Jewish communities throughout Europe were devastated, with one exception. On the Greek island of Zakynthos, every single member of the Jewish community survived the war.

It was a unique occurrence in the chronicles of modern European history and one of the greatest untold stories of Greek bravery and courage.

“Life Will Smile” is a 40-minute documentary, directed by Drey Kleanthous, telling the story of the events that took place on Zakynthos in 1943.

Note: Gregory Pappas, publisher of The Pappas Post served as one of the creators and an Associate Producer of the project.

The 40-minute-long film is streaming free until Monday, April 13th at 11am PDT at the following links:

In Greek with English subtitles

In Greek with Hebrew subtitles

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.