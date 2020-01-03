Letter Presses Trump for Stronger Support of Greece Ahead of Mitsotakis Visit

In a detailed letter encouraging a strengthening of relations with Greece, Nick Larigakis, President of the Washington DC-based American Hellenic Institute, told U.S. President Donald Trump that “the U.S. must demonstrate strong, unequivocal support of Greece by continuing to strengthen relations across all sectors and by applying the rule of law to Turkey for its illegal actions.”

Larigakis sent the letter to Trump ahead of his January 7 meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Washington DC.

The letter outlined — on the one hand — how Greece remains an important ally to the United States on issues like defense, counter-terrorism and commerce. But it also called Turkey a “failed ally” and encouraged Trump to use his personal relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to strengthen peace and stability in the region.

“Greece is an immensely valuable pillar of stability,” the letter states, citing several high-level U.S. government officials, while blasting Turkey for being the “perpetrator of instability in the region.”

Larigakis listed numerous instances of Turkish transgressions, including one day in which Turkish fighter jets instigated dog fights over the Aegean with the Greek Air Force with more than 40 airspace violations.

Greece and the United States have recently engaged in a flurry of diplomatic activity — including a new pipeline deal and an Eastern Mediterranean stability pact that allies Greece, the US, Israel and Cyprus. But many still worry about Trump’s close personal relationship with Erdogan, whom he’s called a “great man” and for whom he has expressed great affection.

The complete letter sent to Trump, and copied to numerous officials in the Trump Administration, is here.

